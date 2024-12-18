Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Sweden, Ukraine, War, Peace Negotiations
Sweden 'does not exclude' more direct physical presence in Ukraine to bolster defense

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 18, 2024 7:59 PM 1 min read
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson addresses a press conference as a new support package for Ukraine is presented on Feb. 20, 2024, at the Berga Naval Base, part of the Swedish Armed Forces, located south of Stockholm. (Jonathan Nackstrand /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden does not exclude the possibility of expanding its physical presence in Ukraine to strengthen the country's defenses, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent published on Dec. 18.

In response to a question over whether Sweden would potentially take part in a more direct physical presence in Ukraine amid talks of potentially deploying peacekeepers to monitor a possible ceasefire, Jonson said he doesn't "exclude that possibility."

The minister noted that Sweden already has a physical presence in Ukraine through its defense procurement agency that works with the Ukrainian government to purchase military equipment.

Jonson also said Sweden does not rule out the possibility of conducting military training inside Ukraine.

As of October, Sweden's military to support to Ukraine has amounted to around $4.4 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Jonson stressed the necessity of bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression and said he supports extending the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), which coordinates military support for Kyiv.

He called for urgent measures to secure peace in Ukraine by 2025, describing the situation as “absolutely dire and extremely important.”

“The stakes in this war are enormous for the Ukrainian people, but also for the rest of Europe,” he said.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
