Explosions heard in Kyiv, mayor says air defense at work

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 8:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Early on Nov. 11, at least two explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air raid sirens went off only after the blasts.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the preliminary information is that explosions were a result of air defense working to down ballistic missiles on the left bank of the capital.

"Take shelter," said Klitschko.

The mayor reported later that while some residents made calls to medical services, no injuries were confirmed.

Shortly after the explosions were heard in the capital and Kyiv Oblast, the Air Force announced a missile threat also in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Yurii Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, said on television that according to available information, Russia likely used ballistic missile weaponry in the attack.

He explained that ballistic missiles - such as S-300, S-400, Iskander-M, or Kinzhals -have high speed and are not so easily detected by radars, which likely caused the delay in the air raid siren.

No details on possible damage or casualties have been provided so far.

There have been few attacks on Kyiv Oblast during the fall months, compared to intense strikes during the summer and the spring.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
