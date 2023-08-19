Russian attacks across several oblasts over past 24 hours kill 1, injure 25

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple Russian attacks across several Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours killed at least 1 person and injured 25 others, according to reports from local officials.

According to Ukraine's Air Force status report on Aug. 19, 15 of the 17 Shahed kamikaze drones launched overnight from Russia's Kursk Oblast against Ukraine were destroyed. Air defense was active in parts of the northern, central, and western regions of Ukraine.

Air defense also destroyed six drones of various types and one Lancelet strike drone over the past 24 hours, the Air Force added.

Regarding casualties, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote that a 44-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured by Russian shelling in the village of Zahryzove, which is located near the region's border with Luhansk Oblast.

Both victims were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

The city of Vovchansk and the neighboring village of Vilcha, both of which are located near the Russian border, were shelled around 1 a.m. local time.

Russian forces also targeted the village of Hlushkivka, which is located a little over 18 kilometers to the south of Kupiansk, with drones. An unspecified number of strikes were recorded on open ground, Syniehubov wrote. However, no casualties were reported.

Multiple other settlements across Kharkiv Oblast were attacked in the past 24 hours, including Kozacha Lopan, which is located approximately five kilometers from the Russian border. According to Syniehubov, Russian forces fired upon the settlement with a tank.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that one person had been killed and at least 10 others have been wounded in the past 24 hours by Russian attacks. Among the wounded is a child.

Russian forces targeted the region 63 times with mortar and artillery strikes, tanks, Grad systems, and drones. The city of Kherson was fired upon 15 times, Prokudin added.

Residential neighborhoods and populated were the targets of Russian attacks. A shop in the city of Kherson was damaged, as was a critical infrastructure facility and a church in the Kherson district, and a shop in the Beryslav district.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in the front-line city of Chasiv Yar and one other person was injured in the city of Kurakhove over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office report on Aug. 18, Russian forces targeted an Invincibility Center in Chasiv Yar, where civilians go to receive humanitarian aid.

The explosion injured two women, ages 73 and 76, who were on the street at the time of the attack. A 72-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds. Additionally, a 67-year-old humanitarian aid worker was injured in the attack.

The attack also caused fires in two apartment buildings. A square and neighboring residential buildings were damaged, with windows and doors shattered, and roofs and balconies destroyed, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, overnight Russian attacks injured two women and six others sought medical attention in the hospital due to shock, according to the local military administration's report.

Thirty houses across several villages were damaged by a blast shockwave, and windows and doors were shattered in 32 residential properties.

Russian forces also targeted multiple settlements in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts. However, no casualties were reported.