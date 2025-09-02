8 killed, injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 29, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 2.

Ukraine intercepted 120 out of the 150 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty drone strikes were recorded at nine different locations, and debris fell in five others, according to the statement.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were killed in the Synelnykove district and five were injured across the region in Russian drone strikes and shelling, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Houses, a five-story building, farm buildings, power lines, a gas pipeline, and other civilian properties were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against Kostiantynivka killed a civilian and injured five others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were injured elsewhere in the region.

Russia attacked 11 towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast with drones and a KAB bomb, injuring a 64-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and two were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Five apartment buildings, eight houses, and a cell tower were damaged.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike hit the Bila Tserkva community, killing one person, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said. A garage cooperative caught fire in the attack.

Russia launched a wave of attacks against Sumy Oblast, injuring 13 civilians, including a 14-year-old girl in the city of Sumy, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the Polohy district over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In southern Odesa Oblast, the Izmail District Administration reported that Russian drones targeted port infrastructure, sparking fires. No casualties were reported.