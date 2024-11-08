Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 8, injuring eight people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novoslobidsk, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novgorodske were targeted.

In total, Russian forces fired 57 times and caused 129 explosions.

Five people were injured in Krasnopillia, where strikes damaged private homes, pharmacies, a school, a shop, and multiple cars.

Three people were injured in Sumy as a result of a ballistic missile strike.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. Several mines were also dropped.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 65 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.