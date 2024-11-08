Skip to content
Sumy, Sumy Oblast, War, Russian attack, Border communities, Ukraine
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8

by Sonya Bandouil November 9, 2024 12:54 AM 1 min read
Big letters 'Sumy' stand at the entrance to the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 8, injuring eight people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novoslobidsk, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novgorodske were targeted.

In total, Russian forces fired 57 times and caused 129 explosions.

Five people were injured in Krasnopillia, where strikes damaged private homes, pharmacies, a school, a shop, and multiple cars.

Three people were injured in Sumy as a result of a ballistic missile strike.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. Several mines were also dropped.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 65 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
