Estonian ambassador's apartment building hit by Russian drone during attack on Kyiv

The apartment building in which Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk lives, was struck during a Russian drone attack overnight on Nov. 7.

"She was lucky not to be harmed," Estonia's Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on social media on Nov. 8.

"No one is safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. Ukraine needs more air defense to protect its residents. We must not get used to this."

The picture accompanying the post shows Jack House, a modern high-rise building in Kyiv's Pechersk district.

On the morning of the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a drone had caused a fire on the 33rd floor of a residential building. The fire was contained shortly after.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also commented on the attack.

"Yesterday, Russia’s drone attack hit Estonia’s Ambassador’s house in Kyiv," he said in a post on social media.

"Fortunately, no one was harmed. My message is clear: Ukraine needs more air defense and removed weapon restrictions to protect its people against the aggressor."

The attack is one of the latest in a series of drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital.

On Nov. 2, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv caused a fire in a 16-story residential building and an office building, and left an 82-year-old woman with shrapnel injuries to the head.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with drones on Oct. 29, injuring six people in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, authorities reported.

Russia launched over 2,000 attack drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine last month, Kyiv’s military reported on Nov. 1, as Kremlin forces continue their offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.