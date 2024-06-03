Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. At least 61 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. Several communities saw explosives and mines dropped. Overall, the communities of Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,290 people, and surrounding areas experienced the bulk of the attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblastborders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.