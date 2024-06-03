Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova June 4, 2024 1:55 AM 1 min read
The Sumy Oblast regional flag. (fcknimages/Getty Images)
Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. At least 61 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. Several communities saw explosives and mines dropped. Overall, the communities of Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The village of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,290 people, and surrounding areas experienced the bulk of the attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblastborders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Russian troop losses hit record high in May, Ukraine claims
Russian troop losses in May amounted to 38,940, the highest monthly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on June 1.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

1:55 AM

11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
