2 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on June 4, injuring two people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Konotop, Svesy, Novoslobidsk, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Two people were injured in the communities of Konotop and Khotin in separate Russian mortar and missile strikes. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military struck the village of Seredyna-Buda with artillery, killing a 70-year-old man in the yard of his house.

In total, 106 explosions were recorded in 36 separate attacks on the region.

The village of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,200 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 21 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 10 kilometers south and 27 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

