Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Sumy, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks
Edit post

2 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat June 5, 2024 12:39 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A mortar unit with a 120 mm mortar prepares to perform a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast on May 18, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on June 4, injuring two people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Konotop, Svesy, Novoslobidsk, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Two people were injured in the communities of Konotop and Khotin in separate Russian mortar and missile strikes. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military struck the village of Seredyna-Buda with artillery, killing a 70-year-old man in the yard of his house.

In total, 106 explosions were recorded in 36 separate attacks on the region.

The village of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,200 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 21 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 10 kilometers south and 27 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Fortifications put strain on Sumy Oblast farmers as Ukraine sacrifices farmland for defense
Viacheslav Dydarenko, a farmer in the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast that borders Russia typifies the hardship faced by the agricultural sector in the area. Shrapnel scars and gaping holes mark his farm buildings, and he cannot work some of his rented 4,450 acres — 70% of which is located
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.