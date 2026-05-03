Russian attacks on southeastern Ukraine kill 1, injure 34, officials say

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, killing at least one person and injuring 34, regional officials said.

In Zaporizhzhia, nine people were reported injured, including victims ranging in age from 2 to 67, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

All of the injured people were provided with the necessary medical attention, Fedorov reported.

Drones and guided bombs were used in the attacks, authorities said.

In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk oblast, one person was killed and 25 others were injured, including four children.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russian forces attacked the oblast at least 30 times, targeting five districts with a combination of missiles, drones, and artillery.

In the regional capital of Dnipro, 11 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized, authorities said.

Strikes were also reported in Krynychanska, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Mezhivska.

Russian forces struck a gas station, damaging four trucks and a passenger bus parked nearby. The bus was carrying 40 children en route to a resort in western Ukraine. While most of the children were able to evacuate, a 10-year-old boy was injured in the strike.

Elsewhere in the oblast, sites impacted included a farm, a university building, and high-rise apartment blocks.

The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign targeting civilian areas and infrastructure across Ukraine.