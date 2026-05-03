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Russian attacks on southeastern Ukraine kill 1, injure 34, officials say

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian attacks on southeastern Ukraine kill 1, injure 34, officials say
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Dnipro, the capital of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, on May 3, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration / Telegram)

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, killing at least one person and injuring 34, regional officials said.

In Zaporizhzhia, nine people were reported injured, including victims ranging in age from 2 to 67, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

All of the injured people were provided with the necessary medical attention, Fedorov reported.

Drones and guided bombs were used in the attacks, authorities said.

In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk oblast, one person was killed and 25 others were injured, including four children.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russian forces attacked the oblast at least 30 times, targeting five districts with a combination of missiles, drones, and artillery.

In the regional capital of Dnipro, 11 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized, authorities said.

Strikes were also reported in Krynychanska, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Mezhivska.

Russian forces struck a gas station, damaging four trucks and a passenger bus parked nearby. The bus was carrying 40 children en route to a resort in western Ukraine. While most of the children were able to evacuate, a 10-year-old boy was injured in the strike.

Elsewhere in the oblast, sites impacted included a farm, a university building, and high-rise apartment blocks.

The strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign targeting civilian areas and infrastructure across Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Zaporizhzhia OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesRussian attackDrone attackGuided bombDnipro
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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