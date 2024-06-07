Russian attacks on Nikopol district injure 2 women

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 7 injured two women aged 61 and 70, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces attacked the region with artillery shelling and drones, firing on the Nikopol, Myrove, and Marhanets communities.

A total of 15 homes, a garage, two outbuildings, two farm buildings, and several cars were damaged. Power lines were also affected by the attack.

As a result of the attacks, a fire broke out in Nikopol.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Three men, aged 52, 65, and 73, as well as a 38-year-old woman, who were sitting on a bus, were injured on June 6 after a Russian drones hit a bus in the city of Nikopol and caused a fire.







