Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attacks on Nikopol district injure 2 women

by Dmytro Basmat June 7, 2024 7:59 AM 1 min read
Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 7, 2024 injured two women aged 61 and 70. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on June 7 injured two women aged 61 and 70, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces attacked the region with artillery shelling and drones, firing on the Nikopol, Myrove, and Marhanets communities.

A total of 15 homes, a garage, two outbuildings, two farm buildings, and several cars were damaged. Power lines were also affected by the attack.

As a result of the attacks, a fire broke out in Nikopol.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Three men, aged 52, 65, and 73, as well as a 38-year-old woman, who were sitting on a bus, were injured on June 6 after a Russian drones hit a bus in the city of Nikopol and caused a fire.

Looking back at the Khakhovka Dam explosion one year later (Photos)
When Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Dam on June 6, 2023, they changed the landscape of southern Ukraine permanently. The breach unleashed nearly 20 cubic kilometers of water from the Kakhovka reservoir, a massive body of freshwater spanning three oblasts. Water levels in sever…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:00 AM

Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.