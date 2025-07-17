At least 7 killed, 48 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a revised death toll in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast and Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks across several Ukrainian regions over the past day left at least six people killed and 48 others injured, regional authorities reported on July 17.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 64 drones overnight, mostly Shahed-type drones. Air defenses shot down 36 of them, primarily in northern and eastern Ukraine. Five decoy drones were jammed or lost contact due to electronic warfare.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said that massive drone strikes targeted the city of Dnipro, where one person was killed and five were injured. Fires broke out and several enterprises were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, five more people were wounded as Russia used FPV (first-person-view) drones and Grad rocket systems. Additional infrastructure was damaged in the Synelnykove district. In total, 10 people were injured in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were killed, four in Dobropillia and one in Zarichne, while 29 others were injured. Russian attacks damaged hundreds of houses, shops, and cars, with significant destruction reported in Dobropillia.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were wounded, and one person killed, as Russia shelled numerous towns and villages throughout the day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Ten houses and several civilian vehicles were damaged, including in the city of Kherson and Bilozerka.

In the morning, Russian artillery struck the village of Bilozerka, wounding one more person.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in Russian strikes using a range of weapons, including guided bombs, rockets, Shahed drones, and FPV drones, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Civilian infrastructure was hit in the Kupiansk and Izium districts, including houses, vehicles, and a fire station.