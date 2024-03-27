Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipro, Ukraine's nuclear power, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks
Russian attacks on Dnipro hydroelectric plant caused $3.5 million in environmental damage

by Dmytro Basmat March 28, 2024 12:49 AM 2 min read
Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia after Russian attack on March 22, 2024 (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russia's attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant on March 22 caused at least $3.5 million in environmental damage, although that figure is expected to rise, Ukraine's Environment and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets said on March 27.

"Environmental damage includes not only destruction but also water pollution, explosions, and burning, which have a significant impact on the ecosystem. This figure might change, but only upwards," Strilets said during a national TV broadcast.

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station, was hit during the March 22 attack, causing critical damage to one of its stations.

The strike on the power plant was part of Russia's largest attack on the country's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrhydroenergo's head said that the adjacent dam also suffered damage, but there was no danger of a breach.

Ukraine's Water Agency, as well as the Environmental Inspectorate continue to monitor the quality of the water around the hydroelectric plant, but have insisted that was "no risk" to civilians who consume the water, Strilets said.

"The task of preventing contaminated water from reaching the point of consumption for the population has already been completed," the Minister added.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has suffered at least $60 billion in total environmental damage caused by Russian aggression, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said in October 2023, although that number has risen since.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure have also amounted to at least $11.5 billion in losses for Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said on March 23.

Hrynchuk noted that the attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric power plant was not included in the estimate provided, adding that the most recent attack could be "assessed in large sums, possibly in the billions of dollars."

9:03 PM

Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
7:00 PM

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
