Ukrhydroenergo: One station of Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in critical state

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant two times directly with missiles, causing critical damage to one of its stations, the head of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota told Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on March 22.

"So far, we are losing the station," Syrota said.

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during the Russian mass attack on March 22.

Syrota told RFE/RL that the Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2), one of the two stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, is in critical condition as two Russian missiles hit it directly, damaging crane girders and a support pillar.

Ukrhydroenergo's head said that the adjacent dam also suffered damage, but there was no danger of a breach.

"We do not know to what extent the HPS-2 would operate (after the attack)," Syrota said, adding that HPS-1 also does not work as of around 10:00 a.m. local time on March 22.

According to the head of Ukrhydroenergo, it is unclear whether HPS-2 can be saved. Throughout the day, the company will calculate the damage and draw a conclusion about HPS-2's state, he added.

As the emergency services are continuing to work at the scene of impact, one killed person was reported after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook that the Russian mass attack on March 22 was "one of the largest" ones against the Ukrainian energy sector.