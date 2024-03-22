Skip to content
Ukrhydroenergo: One station of Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in critical state

by Kateryna Hodunova March 22, 2024 11:50 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Dnipro Dam in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 22, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant two times directly with missiles, causing critical damage to one of its stations, the head of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota told Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on March 22.

"So far, we are losing the station," Syrota said.

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during the Russian mass attack on March 22.

Syrota told RFE/RL that the Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2), one of the two stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant,  is in critical condition as two Russian missiles hit it directly, damaging crane girders and a support pillar.

Ukrhydroenergo's head said that the adjacent dam also suffered damage, but there was no danger of a breach.

"We do not know to what extent the HPS-2 would operate (after the attack)," Syrota said, adding that HPS-1 also does not work as of around 10:00 a.m. local time on March 22.

According to the head of Ukrhydroenergo, it is unclear whether HPS-2 can be saved. Throughout the day, the company will calculate the damage and draw a conclusion about HPS-2's state, he added.

As the emergency services are continuing to work at the scene of impact, one killed person was reported after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook that the Russian mass attack on March 22 was "one of the largest" ones against the Ukrainian energy sector.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 92 of 151 Russian aerial targets overnight on March 22
According to the Air Force report, 55 Shahed-type drones, 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, and two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles were downed by Ukrainian forces.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.