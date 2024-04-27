Russian drone attack injures truck driver in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack on a truck in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 52-year-old truck driver, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 27.

Russian forces used an FPV drone to hit the truck at around 1 p.m. local time near Vovchansk, a city located less than 10 kilometers from the Russian border.

The driver was hospitalized and is in a serious condition, Synhiehubov said.

Settlements like Vovchansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

A Russian attack on Vovchansk on April 20 killed two men and injured two other civilians.