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Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 38 across Ukraine, day after Witkoff, Kushner visit Kyiv for renewed peace push

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 38 across Ukraine, day after Witkoff, Kushner visit Kyiv for renewed peace push
A photo capturing the aftermath of a Russian attack on a shopping mall in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, published by Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration in the early hours of Sept. 7, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration / Telegram) 

Russian attacks killed at least three people and wounded 38 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 7, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, visited Kyiv for talks on ending the war.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 92 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 71 were shot down or intercepted.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a person was killed and six others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, five men, aged 25, 47, 50, 52, and 69, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniebuhov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 14 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. The injury count includes five civilians who were wounded on the morning of Sept. 7, all of them by Russian drones.

In southern Odesa Oblast, an overnight Russian drone attack hit a house, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. He has not reported injuries thus far.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, were wounded by mortar and artillery shelling, respectively, over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

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‘The war will continue’ — US peace push fails to achieve deal after Witkoff, Kushner’s first visit to Kyiv
Kharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson OblastCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastSumy OblastUkraineRussia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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