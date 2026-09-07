Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 38 across Ukraine, day after Witkoff, Kushner visit Kyiv for renewed peace push

Russian attacks killed at least three people and wounded 38 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 7, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, visited Kyiv for talks on ending the war.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 92 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 71 were shot down or intercepted.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a person was killed and six others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, five men, aged 25, 47, 50, 52, and 69, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniebuhov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 14 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. The injury count includes five civilians who were wounded on the morning of Sept. 7, all of them by Russian drones.

In southern Odesa Oblast, an overnight Russian drone attack hit a house, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. He has not reported injuries thus far.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, were wounded by mortar and artillery shelling, respectively, over the past day, the regional military administration reported.