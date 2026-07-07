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Russian attacks kill 7, injure 88 in Ukraine over past day, as Kyiv marks Day of Mourning after devastating strike

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 88 in Ukraine over past day, as Kyiv marks Day of Mourning after devastating strike
This photograph shows a damaged gas station following a Russian air attack in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, on July 7, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Mykola Synelnykov / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 88 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 7, as the search and rescue operation in Kyiv ended after a deadly attack a day earlier.

Kyiv marks a Day of Mourning on July 7, after a wave of Russian missiles and drones pounded the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region for the second time in four days, killing at least 26 people.

Overnight on July 6-7, Russian troops launched 123 drones against Ukraine, of which 108 were downed, the Air Force reported.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding oblast three people were killed, and 28 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.  

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 37 others, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Among the casualties are those injured in a Russian aerial bomb attack on the center of Kherson at around 4 p.m. on July 6, in which Russian troops launched two guided bombs on a shopping mall, inflicting "serious damage" on the building, according to the governor.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, 21 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two people, including a 57-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, were killed by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 19-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

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‘Everything just kept detonating’ — Devastating Russian attack hits quiet Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve
UkraineKherson OblastKharkiv OblastCivilian casualtiesDnipropetrovsk OblastRussian attackZaporizhzhia OblastSumy OblastRussia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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