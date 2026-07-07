Russian attacks kill 7, injure 88 in Ukraine over past day, as Kyiv marks Day of Mourning after devastating strike

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 88 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 7, as the search and rescue operation in Kyiv ended after a deadly attack a day earlier.

Kyiv marks a Day of Mourning on July 7, after a wave of Russian missiles and drones pounded the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region for the second time in four days, killing at least 26 people.

Overnight on July 6-7, Russian troops launched 123 drones against Ukraine, of which 108 were downed, the Air Force reported.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding oblast three people were killed, and 28 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 37 others, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Among the casualties are those injured in a Russian aerial bomb attack on the center of Kherson at around 4 p.m. on July 6, in which Russian troops launched two guided bombs on a shopping mall, inflicting "serious damage" on the building, according to the governor.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, 21 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two people, including a 57-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, were killed by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 19-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.