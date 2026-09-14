Russian attacks kill 6, injure 43 across Ukraine over past day, Donetsk Oblast among hardest hit

At least six people were killed and 43 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 14, with Donetsk Oblast among the hardest hit. The region has remained one of Russia’s main objectives since the beginning of the full-scale war and continues to be a key focus of Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Russian attacks killed three people and injured 13 others, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were killed in Kramatorsk and one in Druzhkivka overnight.

Russian attacks continued across the region into the morning. In Sloviansk, one person was injured. In Kramatorsk, two people were killed and 10 others injured. One person was injured in Znamenivka. Another person was injured in Spasko-Mykhailivka. One person was also killed in Druzhkivka.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) also detailed the attack on Sloviansk.

"An airstrike damaged three homes. Debris and dry grass caught fire in one yard over an area of 100 square meters," the DSNS said, adding that intense drone activity disrupted firefighters' work.

The agency said two additional first-person-view (FPV) drone attacks sparked new fires, setting a car and an outbuilding ablaze.

Overall, the Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones. Air defenses shot down or intercepted 85 drones, while strikes were recorded at seven locations.

Two people were killed and 14 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One person was killed and four others were injured as Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Five people, including a newborn, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The overnight attack continued into the morning, when, at around 10 a.m. local time, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle, injuring a 62-year-old man.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people, local authorities said. Four people were injured overnight, and two more people were injured in the early morning.