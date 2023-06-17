Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 25 in Kherson Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 17, 2023 10:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across settlements in Kherson Oblast have killed two people and wounded 25, including three children, over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops attacked residential areas in Kherson Oblast 75 times on June 16, firing 314 projectiles from artillery, mortars, drones, and Grad multiple rocket launchers reported the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

According to the report, Russian attacks also hit some educational and administrative facilities in the city of Kherson.

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, said earlier that the strikes targeted the city's Tavriiskyi micro-district, the city's center, and the Korabelnyi district.

According to Yermak, a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged in the attack.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both banks of the river, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
