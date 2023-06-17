Russian attacks kill 2, injure 25 in Kherson Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across settlements in Kherson Oblast have killed two people and wounded 25, including three children, over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops attacked residential areas in Kherson Oblast 75 times on June 16, firing 314 projectiles from artillery, mortars, drones, and Grad multiple rocket launchers reported the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

According to the report, Russian attacks also hit some educational and administrative facilities in the city of Kherson.

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, said earlier that the strikes targeted the city's Tavriiskyi micro-district, the city's center, and the Korabelnyi district.

According to Yermak, a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged in the attack.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both banks of the river, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.