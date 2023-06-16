Update: 23 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of civilians injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson around 1 p.m. on June 16 has climbed to at least 23 people, including three children, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak said.

The strikes targeted the Tavriiskyi micro-district, the city's center, and the Korabelnyi district.

According to Yermak, a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged in the attack.

All the victims are hospitalized, and three of them are in serious condition.

On June 15, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, mortars, drones, aviation, Grad MLRS, and missiles. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured two more.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both banks of the river, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.



