Russian attacks kill 2, injure 24 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 24 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 46 out of the 55 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

A 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Kurhanne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two women, aged 53 and 60, suffered injuries.

A Russian attack on the village of Mytrofanivka in the region also injured a 45-year-old man.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a woman near the city of Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A man born in 1964 was injured in Russian shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

Two people were injured in Kostiantynivka and Zolotyi Kolodiaz in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and 17 others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.