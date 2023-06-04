Russian attacks kill 2 civilians, injure 3 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two women, aged 62 and 74, were killed on June 4 as a result of Russian shelling of the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Three other civilians were also injured in the villages of Pishchane and Zolochiv.

As a result of Russian shelling of the latter, a youth community center was damaged.

In Vovchansk, residential buildings were also damaged.

Since the city was liberated from Russian occupation in September last year, Vovchansk and other settlements of Kharkiv Oblast have been constantly under fire from the Russian army.

On May 10, Russian troops shelled the city, killing a man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

On May 29, Russian forces shelled two villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least seven people, including elderly residents, children, and a pregnant woman.

