Russian attacks kill 1, injure 4 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 12:17 PM
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 5, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring four, according to local authorities.

Russian troops shelled Chernihiv Oblast seven times, resulting in 69 explosions. Russian forces fired with grenade launchers, mortars, and artillery at the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Koriukivskyi districts.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces attacked the border 18 times on Sept. 4, injuring two civilians and damaging infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Artillery shelling in the community of Druzhba caused 20 explosions and left one civilian injured. The attack also damaged 12 homes, five garages, a railway station freight car, and railway tracks, according to the administration's report.

In Seredyna-Buda, mortar and artillery shelling injured a civilian and caused property damage. A stand-alone home, a residential building, and an administrative building were damaged. The attacks also damaged two cars and railway tracks.

An agricultural warehouse in Esman and a power line in Bilopillia were also damaged by shelling.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast are frequent targets of Russian shelling. On Sept. 2, a police officer was killed in a strike on Seredyna-Buda.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on the community of Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 5, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Russians shelled the community of Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery, destroying two houses and infrastructure.

Debris from a downed Russian anti-aircraft missile resulted in the destruction of 1,500 metric tons of grain at a farm in the community of Mezhivska.

There were no casualties, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian troops attacked 26 communities 88 times. A 74-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka was killed in the attacks.

Authorities also reported the destruction of 47  residential and commercial buildings, as well as other infrastructure.

Russian forces launched an airstrike on Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuivskyi region. There were reportedly no casualties.

Russian forces shelled Luhansk Oblast 159 times, firing 554 shells. There were no casualties.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 5, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces launched a rocket attack on Kostiantynivka, damaging three high-rise buildings and three houses.

Russian forces shelled Mykolaiv Oblast's Kutsurub community with artillery on Sept. 4. There were no casualties.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 57 times over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sept. 5.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 57 shellings, firing 227 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads, UAVs and aircraft," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential districts and grain storage in the Beryslavskyi district.

Russian troops struck the village of Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, wounding an 11-year-old boy,  Prokudin reported on Sept. 4.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition with a mine-explosive injury and injuries to his legs, according to the official.

“Doctors are doing everything possible to save the child’s life and health,” said Prokudin.

Soniachne lies next to the administrative border with Mykolaiv Oblast, almost 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 3 killed one civilian and injured five more, including the boy.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

