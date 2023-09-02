Policeman killed by Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast has killed Ruslan Faraonov, a 32-year-old investigator and police captain, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Sept. 2.

The attack took place in the village of Seredyna-Buda, located close to the Russian border. The village, like other settlements in Sumy Oblast, continues to suffer from daily Russian attacks even after Russian forces completely withdrew from the region in April 2022.

"(Faraonov) was a man of honor and dignity, a true professional in his field," the National Police said in its Telegram statement. "Unspeakable pain and sadness from the loss in the hearts of fellow law enforcement officers."

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the 32-year-old was working with his colleagues to document destruction in civilian areas caused by Russian forces.

Faraonov is survived by two daughters, aged 11 and 12, and his wife, who serves in the juvenile police, according to the minister.