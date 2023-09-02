Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Policeman killed by Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

by Asami Terajima September 2, 2023 10:21 PM 1 min read
Ruslan Faraonov, a 32-year-old investigator and police captain, was killed by a Russian attack on the village of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 2, 2023. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast has killed Ruslan Faraonov, a 32-year-old investigator and police captain, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Sept. 2.

The attack took place in the village of Seredyna-Buda, located close to the Russian border. The village, like other settlements in Sumy Oblast, continues to suffer from daily Russian attacks even after Russian forces completely withdrew from the region in April 2022.

"(Faraonov) was a man of honor and dignity, a true professional in his field," the National Police said in its Telegram statement. "Unspeakable pain and sadness from the loss in the hearts of fellow law enforcement officers."

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the 32-year-old was working with his colleagues to document destruction in civilian areas caused by Russian forces.  

Faraonov is survived by two daughters, aged 11 and 12, and his wife, who serves in the juvenile police, according to the minister.

