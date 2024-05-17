Governor: Ukraine rescues 4 children from Russian-held territory of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has returned four children from Russian-occupied territory in Kherson Oblast, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 17.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

The evacuated children are three brothers and a sister, aged from two to 12.

The rescue operation was conducted by the children's parents in collaboration with Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO.

The children arrived on Ukraine-controlled territory and are receiving psychological and medical support, the governor said.

On May 14, Ukraine returned the other six children from Russian-occupied territories in Kherson Oblast.

A total of 88 children have been reportedly brought back from Russian-held territory in Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.