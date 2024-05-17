Skip to content
Governor: Ukraine rescues 4 children from Russian-held territory of Kherson Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova May 17, 2024 6:52 PM 1 min read
Schuman RoundaboutMembers from a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, Avaaz, light candels and lay toys on the ground in the , the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Ukraine has returned four children from Russian-occupied territory in Kherson Oblast, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 17.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

The evacuated children are three brothers and a sister, aged from two to 12.

The rescue operation was conducted by the children's parents in collaboration with Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO.

The children arrived on Ukraine-controlled territory and are receiving psychological and medical support, the governor said.

On May 14, Ukraine returned the other six children from Russian-occupied territories in Kherson Oblast.

A total of 88 children have been reportedly brought back from Russian-held territory in Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.

Ombudsman: Children in occupied Ukraine ‘forced to make trench candles’
A trench candle is a small heating and cooking device made from a food can, strips of cardboard and paraffin wax.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine news
3:21 PM

Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and in occupied Crimea overnight of May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in special services. The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
