Russian attacks in Kherson, Luhansk oblasts kill 1, injure 3

Russian troops hit the village of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 12, killing an elderly man, the Interior Ministry reported on Telegram.

His 73-year-old wife sustained shell shock and was evacuated to her relatives in Donetsk Oblast, according to the report.

Makiivka lies near the administrative border with Donetsk Oblast, around 25 kilometers northwest of Kreminna. Russian forces have almost completely occupied Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast.

On the same evening, Russia struck the settlements of Sadove and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast, injuring three people, the regional administration wrote.

A 56-year-old man sustained injuries to his shoulder and leg, while a 20-year-old police officer suffered a forearm wound and shell shock in Sadove, about 15 kilometers east of Kherson.

In the nearby village of Poniativka, Russian forces hit a house, wounding a 38-year-old neighbor, according to the regional authorities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.