Russian attacks in Kherson, Luhansk oblasts kill 1, injure 3

by Dinara Khalilova September 12, 2023 10:26 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman comforts a 73-year-old woman who just lost her husband to a Russian strike on Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast, on Sept. 12, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the village of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 12, killing an elderly man, the Interior Ministry reported on Telegram.

His 73-year-old wife sustained shell shock and was evacuated to her relatives in Donetsk Oblast, according to the report.

Makiivka lies near the administrative border with Donetsk Oblast, around 25 kilometers northwest of Kreminna. Russian forces have almost completely occupied Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast.

On the same evening, Russia struck the settlements of Sadove and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast, injuring three people, the regional administration wrote.

A 56-year-old man sustained injuries to his shoulder and leg, while a 20-year-old police officer suffered a forearm wound and shell shock in Sadove, about 15 kilometers east of Kherson.

In the nearby village of Poniativka, Russian forces hit a house, wounding a 38-year-old neighbor, according to the regional authorities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

