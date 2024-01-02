Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast injure woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air strikes against a residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv on Jan. 2 injured a 75-year-old woman, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched two attacks with guided bombs against the town at 9:30 a.m.

The targeted building was seriously damaged, and the entrance was completely destroyed, Malashko said.

The governor called the attack "another act of genocide against peaceful people."

The town of Orikhiv, with a pre-war population of 14,000, lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and around 60 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhzhia.

Orikhiv is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. It was estimated that the population of the town and surrounding villages has dropped to 2,000 by early 2023.