Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast injure woman

by Martin Fornusek January 2, 2024 1:50 PM 1 min read
A residential building damaged in Russian air strikes against Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Jan. 2, 2024. (Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air strikes against a residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv on Jan. 2 injured a 75-year-old woman, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched two attacks with guided bombs against the town at 9:30 a.m.

The targeted building was seriously damaged, and the entrance was completely destroyed, Malashko said.

The governor called the attack "another act of genocide against peaceful people."

The town of Orikhiv, with a pre-war population of 14,000, lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and around 60 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhzhia.

Orikhiv is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. It was estimated that the population of the town and surrounding villages has dropped to 2,000 by early 2023.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, local officials reported.
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
