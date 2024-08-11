Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure 10, including teenager

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson with drones on Aug. 10, injuring 10 people, including a 15-year-old boy, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration.

The teenager is in moderate condition, as are most of the victims, Mrochko reported.

A 74-year-old man is in serious condition following the attack, Mrochko said. Two of the victims suffered only mild injuries. The report did not include details as to the victims' injuries.

Most of the victims resided in the Dniprovskyi district, which the Russian military targeted with drones on Aug. 10, Mrochko reported.

Ukraine liberated the southern city of Kherson from Russian occupation in November 2022. Since then, Russian troops have regularly attacked the city and nearby areas along the western bank of the Dnipro River.