Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 19 over past day

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 19 others in the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 15.

Russia attacked several regions with two X-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea and 29 Shahed-type attack drones from Crimea. The Air Force confirmed that one guided missile and 25 drones were shot down.

Russian attacks on Odesa, where most of the air targets were intercepted, killed one woman and injured 10 people, the State Emergency Service reported.

Among them, a nine-year-old boy is in moderate condition at a hospital, a 22-year-old man is in serious condition, and the rest of the wounded are in moderate condition at medical facilities throughout the city and region, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

An apartment building was destroyed, and several high-rise buildings were damaged, Kiper said.

The attack also damaged the main district heating pipeline, which served 220 apartment buildings (with a population of 40,000), seven kindergartens, four schools, and a maternity hospital.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. The injuries occurred in the villages of Shcherbynivka, Vovkove, and Shevchenko.

Five people were wounded by Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A critical infrastructure facility, a post office, and 12 houses were also damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the communities of Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets were attacked, and a 51-year-old woman was injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.