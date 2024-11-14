Russian mass drone strike on Odesa kills 1, injures at least 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Odesa with drones late in the evening on Nov. 14, striking a residential buildings and killing one civilian.

A "massive" Russian drone attack targeted Odesa and the surrounding region, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One woman was killed and at least two others were injured, Kiper reported.

The attack damaged residential buildings, a church, and vehicles, causing fires to break out in some areas. The strike also damaged a main heating pipeline, forcing the city to shut down one of its boiler houses.

Emergency services are at work at the sites of the attack, Kiper said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, called the strike on Odesa a "terrorist attack."

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin just likes to fight civilians," he said.

Russia has ramped up its drone attacks across Ukraine, including in major cities like Odesa and the capital, Kyiv, where civilians suffer drone attacks almost daily. Consecutive drone strikes targeted Odesa on Nov. 8 and 9, killing and injuring civilians.