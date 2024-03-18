Russian attacks against Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine’s Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts wounded six people over the past day, including two medical workers, regional officials reported early on March 18.

Settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are subjected to regular Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast also borders Russia’s Belgorod region, making it more vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Russia hit around 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past day with various weapons, injuring five people in the cities of Vovchansk and Zolochiv and the villages of Kivsharivka, Buhaivka, and Bilyi Kolodiaz, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Among the injured were two medics aged 26 and 56, according to Syniehubov.

The attacks reportedly damaged a fire station, several houses, two educational facilities, outbuildings, and cars.

Russian forces struck multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging three apartment buildings, nine houses, port infrastructure, a gas filling station, and a car service enterprise, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

One person was wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the region, Prokudin said on Telegram.