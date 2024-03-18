Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks against Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts injure 6 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova March 18, 2024 11:15 AM 1 min read
A building damaged by a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 17-18, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine’s Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts wounded six people over the past day, including two medical workers, regional officials reported early on March 18.

Settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are subjected to regular Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast also borders Russia’s Belgorod region, making it more vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Russia hit around 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past day with various weapons, injuring five people in the cities of Vovchansk and Zolochiv and the villages of Kivsharivka, Buhaivka, and Bilyi Kolodiaz, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Among the injured were two medics aged 26 and 56, according to Syniehubov.

The attacks reportedly damaged a fire station, several houses, two educational facilities, outbuildings, and cars.

Russian forces struck multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging three apartment buildings, nine houses, port infrastructure, a gas filling station, and a car service enterprise, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

One person was wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the region, Prokudin said on Telegram.

Ukraine war latest: 12 Russian oil refineries reportedly hit in recent attacks by Ukraine
Key developments on March 17: * Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine * Putin ‘wins’ rigged Russian election, preliminary results show * 1 killed, 6 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Mykolaiv * Shoigu calls for better Navy defense in visit t…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:25 AM

Russia claims Belgorod strike injures 1.

Russian state news agency TASS claimed on March 18 that a morning attack on the city of Belgorod injured one person, marking the third consecutive day of reports of attacks against the city.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.