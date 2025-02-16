Skip to content
Russian drone strikes hit power plant in Mykolaiv Oblast, leaving over 100,000 Ukrainians without heat

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2025 4:45 PM 2 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian air strikes in the early hours of Feb. 16 shook southern Ukraine, leaving over 100,000 residents in Mykolaiv Oblast without heat, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This bears no relationship to military action and the situation on the front. This once again proves that Russians are fighting against our people, against life in Ukraine," Zelensky wrote of the strikes on his Telegram channel.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim wrote earlier in the day that the attack on the region included nine Shahed drones, with blasts and wreckage from the drones damaging five high-rise buildings and injuring one 64-year-old man.

"This was done deliberately to leave people without heat in below-zero temperatures and create a humanitarian catastrophe," wrote Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who said that as of shortly before 1 p.m. Kyiv time, 46,000 people were still without heat.

Radio Free Europe published video from parts of Mykolaiv affected, showing shopping centers with their walls demolished and stores with windows blown out.

Ukraine had recently seen some reprieve from Russia's continuous attacks on civilian energy infrastructure thanks to an unusually warm winter. Temperatures overnight are forecast to drop to -9° Celcius in Mykolaiv.

The same night, Russia launched a total of 143 drones, of which Ukraine's air force said it shot down 95. Forty others and two Russian ballistic missiles also missed their targets, per the official tally.

Several elderly civilians in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts were also injured in the broader Russian air campaign last night, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s unlikely ally against Russian attacks on energy sector — warm weather
Nearly three years into the war, Ukrainians have grown used to bracing for brutal winters with electricity blackouts and heating cuts from Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. This winter was predicted to be one of the toughest ones of the war yet. In a worst-case scenario, black…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
