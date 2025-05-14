Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 26 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 26 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 14.

Russian forces launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Russian-occupied Crimea and 145 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Nechvolodivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Three women aged 88, 83, and 67, as well as a 69-year-old man, were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In the town of Kupiansk, a 56-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, two men aged 63 and 35 also suffered injuries.

In the village of Ruski Tyshky, a 51-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike, while in the village of Oleksandrivka, three people were injured in Russian attacks: a 90-year-old woman and two men aged 54 and 49.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the village of Berestok, injured three in the town of Pokrovsk, and four others in the villages of Novoekonomichne, Illinivka, Vasiutynske, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

At around 7:00 a.m. on May 14, Russian forces also dropped explosives from a drone on a car, injuring a 49-year-old man. He suffered a mine-blast trauma and concussion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, arms, torso, and thigh, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces' artillery and FPV (first-person-view) drones struck the Nikopol district over the past day, injuring two men, according to the local military administration.

In Rivne Oblast, Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported.