Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 26 over past day

Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace."
"Contrary to Kremlin narratives, time is not on Russia’s side," reads a new report from the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE).
In an interview with French broadcaster TF1 on May 13, Macron discussed new Russia sanctions and stationing French nuclear weapons in other European countries as a deterrent against Russia.
Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ukrainian band Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13, qualifying Ukraine for the grand final on May 17.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will likely represent Russia.
The move follows Ukraine's ratification of the minerals agreement, deepening U.S.-Ukraine economic ties and signaling expanded U.S. involvement in Ukraine's long-term recovery.
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 26 over past day
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 26 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 14.
Russian forces launched an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Russian-occupied Crimea and 145 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.
In Nechvolodivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Three women aged 88, 83, and 67, as well as a 69-year-old man, were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
In the town of Kupiansk, a 56-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, two men aged 63 and 35 also suffered injuries.
In the village of Ruski Tyshky, a 51-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike, while in the village of Oleksandrivka, three people were injured in Russian attacks: a 90-year-old woman and two men aged 54 and 49.
In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the village of Berestok, injured three in the town of Pokrovsk, and four others in the villages of Novoekonomichne, Illinivka, Vasiutynske, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.
At around 7:00 a.m. on May 14, Russian forces also dropped explosives from a drone on a car, injuring a 49-year-old man. He suffered a mine-blast trauma and concussion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, arms, torso, and thigh, the local military administration reported.
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces' artillery and FPV (first-person-view) drones struck the Nikopol district over the past day, injuring two men, according to the local military administration.
In Rivne Oblast, Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported.