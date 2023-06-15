Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 7 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed, and seven were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia targeted nine oblasts — Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Pereizne and wounded three more in other regional settlements, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia's military struck 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with various weapons, killing a 58-year-old woman in the village of Preobrazhenka, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook. The attacks damaged 23 civilian buildings, according to the report.

One more civilian was killed in the village of Yanzhulivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, according to Ukraine's Northern Operational Command. Russia attacked the village with mortars on June 14, damaging two residential houses.

Overnight on June 15, Russia again targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih, two days after Russian missiles killed 12 and injured 40 people in the city.

The overnight attack hit two industrial buildings in Kryvyi Rih, injuring one civilian, the regional governor said on Telegram. Production facilities, gas pipelines, a tire fitting, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed, according to Serhii Lysak.

Russian troops launched 40 attacks against southern Kherson Oblast on June 14, using artillery, mortars, and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, according to the regional administration. Almost 200 projectiles hit the oblast's settlements, resulting in two civilians being wounded.

Three communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia were targeted overnight and early on June 15, the regional administration wrote, adding that two houses were damaged.

Earlier on June 14, Russian forces reportedly shelled seven communities in the region, wounding one person and damaging power lines, cars, residential buildings, and private businesses.

Russia shelled Mykolaiv Oblast's Ochakiv two times on June 14, damaging private residences, an apartment building, and outbuildings, said Governor Vitalii Kim. No casualties were reported.