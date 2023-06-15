Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 7 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 15, 2023 10:05 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on June 15, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed, and seven were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia targeted nine oblasts — Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Pereizne and wounded three more in other regional settlements, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia's military struck 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with various weapons, killing a 58-year-old woman in the village of Preobrazhenka, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook. The attacks damaged 23 civilian buildings, according to the report.

One more civilian was killed in the village of Yanzhulivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, according to Ukraine's Northern Operational Command. Russia attacked the village with mortars on June 14, damaging two residential houses.

Overnight on June 15, Russia again targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih, two days after Russian missiles killed 12 and injured 40 people in the city.

The overnight attack hit two industrial buildings in Kryvyi Rih, injuring one civilian, the regional governor said on Telegram. Production facilities, gas pipelines, a tire fitting, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed, according to Serhii Lysak.

Russian troops launched 40 attacks against southern Kherson Oblast on June 14, using artillery, mortars, and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, according to the regional administration. Almost 200 projectiles hit the oblast's settlements, resulting in two civilians being wounded.

Three communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia were targeted overnight and early on June 15, the regional administration wrote, adding that two houses were damaged.

Earlier on June 14, Russian forces reportedly shelled seven communities in the region, wounding one person and damaging power lines, cars, residential buildings, and private businesses.

Russia shelled Mykolaiv Oblast's Ochakiv two times on June 14, damaging private residences, an apartment building, and outbuildings, said Governor Vitalii Kim. No casualties were reported.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

