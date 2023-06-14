Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Yanzhulivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast with mortars, killing a 55-year-old woman, the Chernihiv Oblast Police reported on June 14.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said the attack also damaged two residential houses in the village without providing further details.

According to the military, Russian troops also attacked two other settlements in Chernihiv Oblast — Krasnyi Khutir and Karpovychi — with mortars and artillery earlier in the day. There were no casualties, the military said.

On June 13, Chernihiv Oblast sustained attacks but no casualties. The Novhorod-Siverskyi district was shelled three times with mortars during the day, damaging five houses.