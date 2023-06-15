Air Force: Ukraine downs 20 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all 20 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russian forces overnight on June 15, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russia also fired a number of Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles using four strategic Tu-95 aircraft based in the Caspian Sea, one of which was destroyed. Others targeted two industrial buildings in Dnipropterovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih, causing fire. The fire has been put out in the early hours of June 15.

Regional governor Serhii Lysak reported that one civilian was injured in the attack and has been transferred to the local hospital.

Explosions were reported in numerous Ukrainian cities overnight, including Kharkiv and Odesa. Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, reported that 13 Iranian-made drones targeted Odesa Oblast at night. All of them were destroyed.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in their update that Ukrainian military also struck two Russian command posts, three anti-aircraft missile systems and three electronic warfare stations.