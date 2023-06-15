Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on June 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook. Over 122 explosions were reported.

According to the administration, Russian forces carried out 19 shellings, injuring one person and damaging power lines, cars, residential buildings, as well as private businesses.

The communities of Bilopilska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyno-Budska, Shalyhynska, Putyvlska, were targeted by multiple different weapons, including mortar attacks, artillery, grenade launchers, and even airstrikes, the administration said.

Mortar attacks were reported in the Bilopilska, Novoslobidska, Seredino-Budsk, Esmanska communities. Power lines were reportedly damaged in both Bilopilska, while an agricultural water tower, warehouses, as well as power lines in Esmanska were all damaged as a result of the shelling.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a residential building, two high-rise buildings, seven private homes, and private cars were impacted by the attacks.

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.