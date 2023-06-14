Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War update, War
Ukraine war latest: Zelensky says recently-used Russian missiles had foreign-made components

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2023 11:19 PM 5 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca on June 1, 2023, near Chisinau, Moldova. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on June 14:

  • Zelensky: Russian missiles used in Kryvyi Rih attack had foreign-made components
  • Kadyrov's top aide Adam Delimkhanov reportedly injured in Ukraine
  • Netherlands to purchase 4 radars to aid Ukraine’s air defense
  • 3,761 people evacuated due to Kakhovka dam disaster

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 13 that Russian missiles used in the attack on Kryvyi Rih a day earlier, which killed 12 and injured 40 people, contained foreign-made components.

According to Zelensky, one missile alone had over 50 such components.

"Unfortunately, Russia is still able to receive critical components for the production of missiles, which are created by companies from different countries, in particular, companies from some partner countries," Zelensky said. "These components are then delivered to Russia in various ways."

Ukrainian representatives have recently met with diplomats of the countries where these components were produced. Kyiv has a list of foreign companies supplying Russia with weapon parts used in attacks on civilians, according to the President’s Office.

Zelensky called for imposing restrictions against these companies "at the global level" and to strengthen "export control over critical components."

On June 13, Russia launched six missiles at a residential area of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a five-story residential building, a transport company, a warehouse, and other civilian facilities.

The missile strike also impacted over 70 residential buildings, three schools, two more educational institutions, and a dormitory.

Olena Pavlenko: The EU must step up sanctions against Russia’s nuclear sector
Sanctions on Russia in the nuclear sector have not been supported by Western countries since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Controlling 38% of the global uranium enrichment market, 17% of nuclear fuel supplies and ranking first in the construction of nuclear power plants…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Pavlenko

Kadyrov's top aide Adam Delimkhanov reportedly injured in Ukraine

Adam Delimkhanov, a deputy in Russia's State Duma for Chechnya and a close associate of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, was injured, the press service of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) reported on June 14.

It is not known under what circumstances the injury occurred and where Delimkhanov is now.

Delimkhanov went to Ukraine at the start of Russia's all-out war to command Kadyrov's Chechen fighters. He was sanctioned by the U.S., EU, and Ukraine, as well as put on the wanted list by Interpol. Delimkhanov is suspected of being involved in the assassinations of political opponents of Kadyrov and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on June 14, Ukrainian serviceman Kyrylo Sazonov said on Facebook that Delimkhanov was killed during fighting in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The LDPR denied this statement, insisting he was wounded but alive.

Meet the Chechens fighting Russia in Ukraine
In the Kyiv office of the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion, two flags hang on the wall next to each other: the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine and the green-white-and-red flag of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. The battalion, named for the first president of the short-lived Chechen republic, Dzhokhar D…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Kadyrov initially wrote on Telegram that he was unaware of his associate's whereabouts and asked Ukrainian intelligence for information, promising a "generous reward."

However, several hours later, Kadyrov called the reports on Delimkhanov's injury and death fake, claiming he knew that "from the very beginning" but allegedly "decided to show everyone, primarily Ukrainians, to what extent their media have sunk."

Kadyrov published a photo of him with his aides, including Delimkhanov, but it's unclear when the photo was taken.

After Kadyrov’s statement, a post appeared on Delimkhanov’s Telegram channel saying he was alive and “everything was fine” with him.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify any of these claims.

Netherlands to purchase 4 radars to aid Ukraine’s air defense

The Netherlands will purchase four VERA-EG radar systems worth 150 million euros ($162.9 million) for Ukraine's air defense, Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren announced on June 14.

The systems can detect objects at a distance of up to 400 kilometers with an accuracy of up to 20 meters, according to Ukrainian defense website Militarnyi.

According to the radar's manufacturer, the systems do not emit electromagnetic energy, making them difficult to detect.

Ukraine has prioritized air defense as a crucial aspect of defending against Russia's continued drone and missile attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

On June 13, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced a new major air defense package for Ukraine worth $115 million.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more Patriot air defense systems to fully protect its airspace
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing on June 2 that it is “very challenging” for Ukraine to receive the amount of Patriot air defense system it needs to fully protect its skies due to a waiting list to receive them.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

3,761 people evacuated due to Kakhovka dam disaster

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 3,761 people were evacuated from Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts as of June 14 following the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Klymenko said on Telegram that 3,498 households in the two southern Ukrainian regions had been flooded. Most of them are located in Kherson Oblast, where 28 government-controlled settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River remain underwater.

Floodwaters have receded in the villages of Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Lvovo, and Burhunka in the Tiahynka community, Stepanivka in the Kherson community, and Bobrovyi Kut and Zapovit in the Kalyniv community, the Interior Ministry reported earlier on the same day.

Patrolling of flooded and coastal areas continues as residents who choose to stay are provided with food, water, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped from 16.5 meters to 9.5m in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leading to water shortages among residents, Klymenko added.

According to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, over a million people living in the region could face water shortages due to the Kakhovka dam destruction.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam collapsed on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and ecological disaster in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russian forces had blown up the dam to prevent Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
