Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 13, injure 89 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 13 and injured 89 people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 8.

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing nine people, including a 1-year-old child, and injuring 42 others.

Russia struck the city five times using guided aerial bombs. The attack partially destroyed an apartment building, houses, and damaged a cancer hospital, according to the statement

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people and injured six others. The attacks damaged five high-rise buildings, nine houses, and two administrative buildings, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The Russian military launched a mass drone attack on southern Odesa Oblast, killing one person and injuring eight. A 91-woman also suffered an acute reaction to stress, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack damaged multiple residential buildings. The blast wave shattered windows in one of the Odesa city schools, while shrapnel damage led to the depressurization and ignition of two gas pipes in another district of Odesa.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia attacked 16 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. The attacks killed one person and injured three others, according to the local military administration.

Russia attacked Kharkiv in the early hours of Nov. 8, hitting a residential building and injuring 25 people. A KAB guided aerial bomb hit a 12-story apartment building in the city's Saltivskyi district, causing a fire and destroying multiple floors, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 19-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Russian forces damaged a residential building as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv and the surrounding Oblast with drones and a missile overnight.

In Kyiv Oblast, four men suffered injuries of varying severity due to the fall of debris. All of them were hospitalized, regional police reported.

At dawn, around 5:30 a.m. local time, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the launch of a missile toward the capital. Ukrainian forces did not specify what type. Russian missiles have not been downed near or over Kyiv since early October 2024.

As of the morning of Nov. 8, local authorities in Kyiv itself had not reported any damage or casualties, and air defense was not operating in the city.