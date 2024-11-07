Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Odesa Oblast, Odesa Port
Edit post

Russia strikes Odesa Oblast, damages several buildings

by Olena Goncharova November 8, 2024 1:59 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on October 19, 2024. (Oleh Kiper, Odesa OVA (ODA) /Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched mass drone attack on southern Odesa Oblast overnight on Nov. 8, damaging several residential buildings and a school in the city of Odesa, according to local authorities.

At least two people are injured as of 1 a.m. local time, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. The blast wave reportedly shattered windows in one of the Odesa city schools while shrapnel damage led to the depressurization and ignition of two gas pipes in other district of Odesa.

Russia has ramped up attacks against the southern Odesa Oblast, targeting port infrastructure and damaging several civilian vessels.

One such strike against the Odesa district took place on Oct. 14, hitting Odesa's port infrastructure, killing one person and injuring at least eight. The attack damaged two civilian vessels — NS Moon flying the flag of Belize and the Palau-flagged Optima.

War risk insurance surges after recent Russian strikes on foreign vessels in Black Sea, Bloomberg reports
War risk insurance premiums for vessels traversing Ukraine’s shipping corridor in the Black Sea have increased by about 33 per cent following Russia’s recent attacks on foreign ships, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 10, citing sources in the market.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.