Russia strikes Odesa Oblast, damages several buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched mass drone attack on southern Odesa Oblast overnight on Nov. 8, damaging several residential buildings and a school in the city of Odesa, according to local authorities.

At least two people are injured as of 1 a.m. local time, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. The blast wave reportedly shattered windows in one of the Odesa city schools while shrapnel damage led to the depressurization and ignition of two gas pipes in other district of Odesa.

Russia has ramped up attacks against the southern Odesa Oblast, targeting port infrastructure and damaging several civilian vessels.

One such strike against the Odesa district took place on Oct. 14, hitting Odesa's port infrastructure, killing one person and injuring at least eight. The attack damaged two civilian vessels — NS Moon flying the flag of Belize and the Palau-flagged Optima.