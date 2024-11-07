Russian airstrike against Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 10, damages hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 7, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, including a one-year-old child, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia five times using guided aerial bombs. The attack hit several residential buildings and a hospital. The full consequences of the attack are being determined, Fedorov said.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

A Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia on Nov. 5 killed six and injured 23 people.