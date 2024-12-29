Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 14 over past day

Russian forces launched multiple attacks across Ukraine, killing two civilians and injuring 14, regional authorities reported on Dec. 29.
Overnight, Russia launched 10 drones from Crimea and six S-300/S-400 missiles from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, targeting the Kursk and Sumy oblasts, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.
Ukrainian defenses shot down nine drones over Mykolaiv Oblast using anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire units.
Kharkiv Oblast: There were no reported attacks on the Kharkiv city during the day. One civilian was killed by a drone munition drop in the village of Dvorichna, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Donetsk Oblast: Russian forces attacked the region six times. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed in the village of Kotlyne, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
Kherson Oblast: Russian artillery struck Bilozerka, injuring 13 people, including two children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
Mykolaiv Oblast: Debris from downed drones caused fires in three outbuildings and a vacation home in a recreational area. The Chornomorsk community also came under attack, with debris setting fire to an administrative building at an energy facility. Rescuers quickly extinguished the blaze, and a 49-year-old worker was injured, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.
Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian forces launched 331 attacks on nine localities, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.
Sumy Oblast: Russia attacked border areas three times, recording four explosions. A first-person-view (FPV) drone strike on the Seredyna-Buda community damaged a car, local authorities said.