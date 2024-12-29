General Staff: Russia has lost 785,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 785,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 29.

This number includes 1,730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,656 tanks, 19,981 armored fighting vehicles, 32,410 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,450 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,038 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.