Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian armed forces, Russian losses, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 785,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2024 9:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire rocket launcher systems from their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 785,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 29.

This number includes 1,730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,656 tanks, 19,981 armored fighting vehicles, 32,410 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,450 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,038 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian drones made up over 96% of UAVs military used in 2024, defense minister says
The domestic drone industry “reached unprecedented production volumes” in 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.