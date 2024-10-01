The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1 person, injures 6

by Kateryna Denisova October 1, 2024 1:14 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 1, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia city military administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 1, killing one person and injuring at least six others, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russia launched at least six guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings and houses. The city's infrastructure facilities were also hit, Fedorov said.

In recent days, Moscow's troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure. A guided aerial bomb was used to target the city for the first time on Sept. 23.

Overnight on Sept. 29, Russia's strike against the city injured 16 people, including an eight-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.

Russian strike hits market in Kherson, killing at least 6, injuring 6
Russian forces attacked downtown Kherson on Oct. 1, killing at least six people and injuring six others, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.