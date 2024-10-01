Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1 person, injures 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 1, killing one person and injuring at least six others, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russia launched at least six guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings and houses. The city's infrastructure facilities were also hit, Fedorov said.

In recent days, Moscow's troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure. A guided aerial bomb was used to target the city for the first time on Sept. 23.

Overnight on Sept. 29, Russia's strike against the city injured 16 people, including an eight-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.