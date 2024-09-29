Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia destroys apartment building, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs overnight on Sept. 29, injuring at least five civilians, local authorities reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said via his official Telegram channel that the city was targeted at least 10 times. Several buildings caught fire following the attack which also destroyed a high-rise and several residential homes. More people may be trapped under the rubble, Fedorov added.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines. Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.

On Sept. 23, Russia's strike against the city killed one man and injured seven other civilians, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

Russian troops also appear to be preparing for assault operations in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where "the enemy is amassing personnel," the Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn said on Sept. 28.







