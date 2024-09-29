The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia destroys apartment building, injures 5

by Olena Goncharova September 29, 2024 7:19 AM 1 min read
A view of a damaged apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 29 following Russia's missile attack. (Ivan Fedorov / Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration) 
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs overnight on Sept. 29, injuring at least five civilians, local authorities reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said via his official Telegram channel that the city was targeted at least 10 times. Several buildings caught fire following the attack which also destroyed a high-rise and several residential homes. More people may be trapped under the rubble, Fedorov added.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines. Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.

On Sept. 23, Russia's strike against the city killed one man and injured seven other civilians, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, according to local authorities.

Russian troops also appear to be preparing for assault operations in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where "the enemy is amassing personnel," the Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn said on Sept. 28.

Russian double-tap attack on Sumy hospital kills 10, injures 22, officials say
Russian forces launched a double-tap strike on a hospital in the northeastern city of Sumy, killing 10 people and injuring 22, Ukrainian officials said on Sept. 28. The initial attack claimed one life and caused extensive damage to several floors of the hospital, according to Interior Minister Ihor…
Author: Olena Goncharova
