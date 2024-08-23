Skip to content
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on 'verge of blackout' after Russian attack, Energoatom says

by Kateryna Denisova August 23, 2024 4:52 PM 2 min read
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Sept. 11, 2022. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
An external overhead line that supplies power from Ukraine's energy grid to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the city of Enerhodar was disconnected on Aug. 22 after Russian attacks, the state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Aug. 23.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

The plant is connected to Ukraine's power grid by one power line now, the agency said.

"In case of damage, an emergency will arise due to the loss of external power supply to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel pools at the power plant," the statement read.

According to Energoatom, the plant has already experienced eight complete blackouts and a partial one when emergency diesel generators and safety systems were activated.

"Their dysfunction could lead to an emergency," the agency said.

The nuclear safety situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "deteriorating" after reports that a drone struck the road near the facility's perimeter, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Aug. 17.

The IAEA team said that the drone hit did not cause any casualties or damage to plant equipment, but said military activity near the ZNPP has been "intense" in recent days.

The reported drone strike and Russia's allegations come as Moscow continues to spread claims that Ukrainian forces are planning to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as part of their incursion into the border region along with attacks on the ZNPP.

Earlier this month, Kyiv accused Russian forces on Aug. 11 of setting fire to "a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers" at the nuclear plant in an effort to "create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir."

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
