The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson, Ukraine, Russian attack, War, Russia
Edit post

Russian strike hits market in Kherson, killing at least 7, injuring 3

by Kateryna Denisova October 1, 2024 10:16 AM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kherson on Oct. 1, killing at least seven people and injuring three others, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The local market and a public transport stop came under the shelling, according to authorities.

Russia attacked Kherson at around 9 a.m., when a nationwide minute of silence was held in Ukraine to commemorate the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Defenders Day, the National Police said.

At least three women and four men are among the killed.

Ukraine liberated the southern city of Kherson from Russian occupation in November 2022. Since then, Russian troops have regularly attacked the city and nearby areas along the western bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukraine war latest: Russia aims to draft 133,000 men during new round of fall conscription
Key developments on Sept. 30: * Russia aims to draft 133,000 Russians during new round of fall conscription * Russia intensifies attacks on recaptured Vovchansk plant, uses ‘maximum range of weapons,’ military says * Commander of Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade transferred amid battle for Vuhledar * Som…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.