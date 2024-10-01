Russian strike hits market in Kherson, killing at least 7, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kherson on Oct. 1, killing at least seven people and injuring three others, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The local market and a public transport stop came under the shelling, according to authorities.

Russia attacked Kherson at around 9 a.m., when a nationwide minute of silence was held in Ukraine to commemorate the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Defenders Day, the National Police said.

At least three women and four men are among the killed.

Ukraine liberated the southern city of Kherson from Russian occupation in November 2022. Since then, Russian troops have regularly attacked the city and nearby areas along the western bank of the Dnipro River.