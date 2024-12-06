This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 9, injures 17, including children

by Kateryna Hodunova December 6, 2024 7:48 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the regional center of Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 6, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 6, killing nine people and injuring 17, including two children, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

An air raid alert was issued in the oblast around 5:30 p.m. local time, with the first explosions reported in the city at about 6 p.m. Before the attack, Ukraine's Air Force had warned of Russian guided aerial bombs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

The children sustained shrapnel wounds and head injuries but are not in critical condition, Fedorov said. Emergency services remain on-site responding to the strike.

The attack damaged a service station, and some areas in the region experienced power outages, local authorities reported.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
