Russian missiles strike Kyiv on the eve of holiday season (Photos)

At least one person was killed, and 11 injured as first responders continue to deal with the consequences of the attack.
The Holosiivskyi district, south of the city center, was hit the hardest by the ballistic missile debris. Residential buildings, office buildings, and a hotel were damaged, with burning debris dropping on the streets and the roofs.
Damage to critical infrastructure left 630 residential buildings, 16 medical facilities, 17 schools, and 13 kindergartens without heating amid December temperatures.
Non-residential buildings in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were also damaged by fallen debris. In the Pechersk district, a blast wave shattered precious stained glass windows of the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic church, the second-oldest Catholic church in Kyiv.
