Russian attack on village in Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 4

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village of Znob-Novhorodske in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on March 13, according to President’s Office head Andrii Yermak.

A Russian rocket fell in the area of a local agricultural lyceum, killing one civilian and wounding four more, said Yermak.

Earlier on the day, the regional military administration reported that Russia used mortars to attack the Shalyhyne community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of March 13 after hitting the community of Bilopillia 18 times the day before. There were no casualties in those attacks.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.