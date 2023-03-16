Couple killed in Mykolaiv Oblast as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions

The first responders are retrieving the body of a man killed in the Russian March 13 attack on the village of Solonchaky in southern Mykolaiv Oblast. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service via Telegram)

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, two people were killed, and 11 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces hit the village of Solonchaky in southern Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of March 13, killing a couple and injuring their 7-year-old child, the State Emergency Service reported. The attack destroyed a house and wounded two more people.

Russian attacks injured four civilians in Bakhmut, two in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kostiantynivka, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit nine settlements and two communities in the region, damaging and destroying over 13 houses, seven high-rises, and an administrative building, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 56 times, firing over 330 projectiles from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks, and drones, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks reportedly wounded one person in the region and damaged houses and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson.

Russian troops attacked three districts in Kharkiv Oblast using artillery, tanks, and mortars, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. There were no casualties among civilians, according to Syniehubov.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received four reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

On the morning of March 13, Russia used mortars to attack the Shalyhyne community in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, according to the regional military administration. Earlier on March 12, the Russian military hit the community of Bilopillia 18 times, the administration wrote, adding that there were no casualties or damages.

Russia also shelled five settlements in Luhansk Oblast over the past 24 hours, the regional state administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.